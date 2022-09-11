DC orders transport service between Ramban town and Maitra

Ramban: Due to the urgent public demand, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Sunday ordered providing transport service between Ramban town and Maitra via Jaswal Bridge.
DC Ramban Mussarat Islam ordered that Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO), Ramban, should make necessary arrangements for providing dedicated transport service between Ramban and Maitra towns with immediate effect keeping in mind the de-launching of the old and unsafe Jhula Bridge and launching of the new 240 FT-CL 40R Bailey Suspension Bridge over River Chenab.
He said that the matador service should be available from Bus Stand Ramban to Maitra Chowk and vice versa daily with at least four vehicles pressed into service to facilitate the patients, business community, students, and the general public.
ARTO Ramban has also been ordered to fix the matador fares by rules for the benefit of the general public.