DC Ramban discusses implementation of SANKALP

Ramban: Deputy Commissioner, Ramban Mussarat Islam today chaired a review meeting of the District Skill Committee (DSC) for implementation of centrally sponsored flagship scheme SANKALP (Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion) in the Ramban district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harbans Lal; ACR, Gias-Ul-Haq and various senior officers attended the meeting.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner asked the Officers of the line Departments to prepare a comprehensive Action Plan for skilling the youth in potential sectors, boosting the zeal for entrepreneurial initiatives in the District under SANKALP initiative, extending hand holding by the District Administration for business development, to create a pool of skilled human resource and create an environment of sustainable livelihood in the District.