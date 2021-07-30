DDC Chairperson, DAJ, PM Package Selectees, several delegations call on Lt Governor at Jammu

Jammu: A number of delegations including DDC Chairperson, Poonch; Doctors Association Jammu; PM Package Selectees; representatives of LJK Economic Growth and Development Dialogue (LEAD), among others called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan and projected their issues and demands.

Chairperson, District Development Council, Poonch, Tazeem Akhter today met the Lt Governor and apprised him of various developmental and other issues of public importance. She highlighted the demands for a Trauma center and women college at Poonch, besides immediate augmentation of health infrastructure and posting of sufficient staff in the health facilities.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the DDC Chairperson, observed that the government is working on many fronts for equitable development of all the regions of the UT. He assured her that the genuine issues will be taken up for consideration, and urged her to continue working for the promotion of public welfare.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Doctors led by Dr. Balvinder Singh, President Doctors Association Jammu (DAJ) called on the Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to various issues of doctors, including the issue of minimum service requirement for availing study leave for Post Graduate Courses.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegation, assured them that all their genuine issues would be looked into meticulously for redressal. He also appreciated the doctors’ fraternity for their tireless efforts in the fight against Covid pandemic.