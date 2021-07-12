Deepak Kumar to hold charge of MD J&K Police Housing Corporation

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government Monday ordered Director General of Prosecution to hold additional charge of Managing Director, J&K Police Housing Corporation till further orders.

As per an order issued by Home Department, "Appointment of Abdul Ghani Mir has been ordered to the post of IG ITBP from the date of joining the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, and he is hereby relieved to enable him to take up the new assignment."

"Deepak Kumar, DG of Prosecution, J&K shall hold the charge of the post of MD, J&K Police Housing Corporation, till further orders, in addition to his duties," the order said.