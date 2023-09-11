Defence Minister to e-inaugurate Kalapassi Bridge

Ramban: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh would e-inaugurate the Kalapassi Bridge over a Nullah on Ramban old alignment road connecting Gool in Ramban district on Tuesday.

According to official sources, in this regard, all the preparations were completed at Kalapassi Bridge.

They said that the newly constructed bridge was decorated.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam said that the 70R-35M span Kalapassi Bridge on Ramban-Gool road constructed at the cost of Rs 2.92 crore by BRO had been completed.