DEFIANCE OF RDA GUIDELINES| Departments defeating purpose of investigating agencies: GAD

He also clarified that criminal proceedings and departmental proceedings could be held simultaneously except in cases where the court specifically restrained the government from undertaking departmental proceedings.

“In all such criminal cases where the criminal proceedings have been initiated and the alleged criminal act amounts to act(s) of misconduct and, as such, attracts the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, the department shall take recourse and strictly adhere to the aforesaid rules, procedures and guidelines, and institute a departmental enquiry in all such cases,” Dwivedi said.

He instructed that the Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments should take periodical review of the vigilance cases and departmental enquiries, pending at various stages. “They will issue necessary directions, as may be required, to ensure their speedy completion. All concerned should be informed that processing RDA cases in a timely manner is essential for good governance and a serious view will be taken on any delay even while processing cases. Accordingly, it is impressed upon all the departments to strictly adhere to the guidelines and instructions,” he said.

The guidelines state that the Investigating Agencies - Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) or Crime Branch (CB), in many cases, recommend Regular Departmental Action against delinquent public servant(s) pursuant to which the departments are required to initiate departmental proceedings, in accordance with the procedures laid down in Rule 33 of J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956, and conclude the same in a time bound manner.

The recommendations of Investigating Agencies invariably contain the draft Articles of charge, statement of Imputations with the gist of evidences.

“On the basis of the inputs received from the Investigating Agencies, the matter should be critically examined to determine as to whether a case for initiation of departmental proceedings is made out or not. If need arises, clarifications and more inputs should be obtained from the Investigating Agency and GAD (Vigilance). However, if there are any facts which require taking a different view, the case should be referred back to the Investigating Agency, along with the said facts, within four weeks of the receipt of the recommendations,” it was specified.