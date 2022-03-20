Delimitation Commission recommendations | Protesters block Jammu-Poonch Highway

Jammu: Vehicular traffic on Jammu-Poonch highway Sunday remained affected for two hours following protest demonstration by the locals who sat on dharna against the Delimitation Commission recommendation.
The people were opposing the Commission’s recommendation in which Chowki Choura and Mera Mandrian area of Akhnoor have been linked with Khour assembly constituency.
The agitated people said that Chowki Choura and Mehra Mandrian were the part of Akhnoor tehsil and therefore, making it part of Khour in the Delimitation Commission’s recommendations was complete injustice.
Sarpanch Mehra Mandarin, Tarlochan Dutt told Greater Kashmir, “We have Chhamb and Akhnoor constituencies that were already in Jammu District, but they did not increase. Two tehsils i.e., Chowki Choura and Mera Mandrian were however made part of Khour Block. They should have increased the constituencies.”
Pargwal remained reserved with Khour constituency for 25 years and now they were made part of Akhnoor constituency and it too has disappointed the people of Pargwal, he said.
He said ,“We want to remain part of Akhnoor, not with Khour which even from some of the areas of Mehra Mandarin is as far as 100 kms. Is it justice?” “We thought that a new assembly constituency would be carved out of Akhnoor but without consulting the people we (Chowki Choura and Mera Mandrian) were made part of Khour which is far away,” he added.
He said that the concerned SDM and SDPO reached the protest site and assured them that their demands would be projected before the concerned authorities.
Meanwhile, the protesters were assured that their meeting would be scheduled with the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu within two days.
Earlier, the protesters said that the Commission has played with the future of our children.