Demolition at Digiana carried out as per HC verdict: JMC Commissioner

Responding to his allegation given in the media, the Commissioner, JMC stated that JMC had issued a notice under section 7(3) in the year 2009 and in response to which Ramesh Chander Gupta approached the Tribunal and in the year 2012 he lost the case from Tribunal and verdict was given in favour of Jammu Municipal Corporation.

Ramesh Chander Gupta filed an appeal against the verdict of Special Tribunal in the High Court and ultimately the verdict was given in favour of Jammu Municipal Corporation by the High Court after the 10 years.

The Commissioner, JMC further clarified that the demolition was undertaken on the basis of verdict of the High Court.