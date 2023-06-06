Demolition of commercial building | Missing man returns home in Kathua

Jammu: Within hours after the Kathua police issued a lookout notice to trace the missing Mohinder Pal of Kathua district, the missing man in a surprising way was traced from Katra.

“Mohinder Pal was staying at the residence of his relative in Katra where the police got in touch with him and he returned back to Kathua,” said a senior police officer from Katra. The police officer said that they were contacted by the family members.

Soon after his return, he reported to the concerned police and returned back home with the family members whereas renovation work has also been started in the demolished building, as per the sources in Kathua.

Pertinently, on June 2, Nishant Mahajan, son of Mohinder Pal, resident of Ward Number 1, Kathua lodged a written complaint with the police station Kathua claiming that during the intervening night of June 1 and 2 his father went missing from their residence, reads a look out notice issued by SSP Kathua. In this notice, it was informed that the complainant tried their best to search for the father but all in vain.