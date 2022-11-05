Dengue cases on the rise in Jammu

They said that GMC Jammu had 28 admissions, SMGS Hospital Shalamar had 48 suspected cases, mostly children, Government Gandhi Nagar hospital had seven cases, and Government Sarwal Hospital had four cases.

The officials said that the admissions of dengue-infected cases had also been reported from Udhampur, Kathua, and Rajouri. According to official data, 140 dengue cases were reported in the Jammu region on November 5, 2022, including 67 from the Jammu district followed by 41 cases from the Udhampur district.

Of the 140 dengue cases, 28 are children and 112 adults including 49 women.

On November 3, 2022, 159 dengue cases were reported and the next day the cases declined to 147. Today’s figures also indicate that the dengue spread has slowed.

Meanwhile, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has intensified fogging drive in populated areas where dengue cases have been detected.

“The special drive was launched from MA Stadium and fogging was done in Rehari, Paloura, Janipur, Sarwal, Rajpura, Subhash Nagar, New Plot, Roopnagar, Talab Tillo, Bakshi Nagar, Muthi, Gandhi Nagar, and Channi Himmat,” an official said. “The drive is being done in coordination with the Anti-Malaria Wing of Jammu.”