Dengue surge continues in Jammu

Jammu: As many as 378 dengue cases have been recorded in Jammu division with most cases surfacing from Jammu City residential colonies.

“We have recorded around 378 dengue cases from different districts of Jammu region,” said Dr Belu Sharma, State Malariologist.

Dr Sharma said that the dengue cases had mostly come from Jammu – 241 while 64 had been reported from Kathua district.

“A total of 29 cases have come from Samba district and six from Udhampur district,” he said.

Meanwhile, an official said that five cases had been reported from Udhampur district and one was a repeat sample of an already dengue-infected person.

He said that two cases have come from Adarsh Colony, one from Badhan Mohalla, one from Jib Hartayan, and one Omara Morh in the district.

Among the five three are women, the official said.