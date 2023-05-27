Dental awareness programme held in Udhampur

Udhampur: To spread oral health care awareness in civil society in general and youth in particular, a dental camp cum awareness programme was organised at Panchari Udhampur by the Department of Public Health Dentistry under the aegis of Institute of Dental Sciences, Sehora, Jammu in collaboration with SIBA Foundation.
It was attended by the founder members of SIBA Foundation Baljeet Singh and Sidharth Verma, Former Mayor, C M Gupta, Former MLA Pawan Gupta, BDC Chairman Panchari, and prominent people and citizens of the area.
Moreover, the personnel from medical wings from other hospitals were also present.
A team of various doctors from the Institute held the dental awareness camp acquainting people about the ill effects of tobacco and related products. The team also conducted a free dental check-up and at the end, free medicines and dental kits were distributed amongst all the students.
It was attended by a team of doctors headed by Dr. Esha Bali, HoD Public Health Dentistry accompanied by Dr. Kamaljit Singh, Dr. Gurdeep Singh, and interns of the Institute.