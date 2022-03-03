Devender Rana urges people to enroll for Golden Card

Jammu: Making a fervent appeal to the people to register and obtain the Golden Card under J&K SEHAT Health Insurance Scheme, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devender Singh Rana Thursday described the measure as a step towards achieving the objective of health for all.

A statement of BJP issued here said that interacting with the people during his visit to Panchayat Sarote in Nagrota, Rana said, “An extension of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the SEHAT scheme has the distinction of covering the entire population of J&K regardless of their socio-economic statuses.”