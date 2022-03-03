Devender Rana urges people to enroll for Golden Card

Jammu: Making a fervent appeal to the people to register and obtain the Golden Card under J&K SEHAT Health Insurance Scheme, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devender Singh Rana Thursday described the measure as a step towards achieving the objective of health for all.
A statement of BJP issued here said that interacting with the people during his visit to Panchayat Sarote in Nagrota, Rana said, “An extension of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the SEHAT scheme has the distinction of covering the entire population of J&K regardless of their socio-economic statuses.”
He said that the extension and expansion of this crucial health insurance scheme for the entire J&K population spoke of the intent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that ailing patients get the much-needed medical cover, not only in the health institutions across J&K but in various hospitals of the country as well.
Referring to the salient features of the SEHAT Yojna, Rana said that the insured people would get a financial medical cover of Rs 5 lakh annually per family during hospitalisation of any member, which was significant keeping in view the whopping charges being incurred by patients for their treatment.
“This will benefit the economically-weaker sections the most, who unfortunately remains untreated mostly due to financial constraints.
Such segments of the society can now avail of the hassle-free facilities in their nearest health institutions besides referral hospitals,” he said making a strong plea to the people to obtain the cards at the earliest.
Rana said that the Ayushman offers cover for critical illnesses, cardiovascular diseases, cancer treatment including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, neurological diseases, burns, renal diseases, neonatal treatments, and polytrauma cases.