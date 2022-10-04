DG Prison’s murder accused arrested from Kana Chak fields

Jammu: Police on Tuesday said it has arrested the absconding domestic help who was hiding in the fields of Kana Chak after brutally murdering Director General, Prisons, Hemant Kumar Lohia last night at the residence of deceased police officer’s friend Rajeev Khajuria in Poni Chak area in Jammu.
The arrested person has been identified as Yasir Ahmed, (23) son of Mohammed Yusuf Lohar, resident of Halla, Ramban district.
“In a major manhunt by J&K police throughout the night, the accused involved in the murder case of Hemant Lohia has been apprehended. The interrogation of the accused has started,” said ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh.
Quoting the initial investigation, he said “It has come to fore that one domestic helper Yasir Ahmed resident of Ramban is the main accused. Some of the CCTV footage collected from the incident site also shows the suspected accused running away after commission of this crime.”
He said that the accused domestic help was working in this house for nearly six months and the initial investigation reveals that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression as per sources.
“So far no terror act is apparent as per preliminary investigation but thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility. However, the weapon of offence has been seized besides some documentary evidence reflecting his mental state,” he added.
Meanwhile, DGP Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbag Singh who visited the murder site said “Rajeev Khajuria is a friend of Hemant Kumar Lohia.
Lohia was staying at the house of Khajuria for a couple of days. Last night after having dinner, the DG Prisons went to his room. The accused was also inside the room to apply a medicine on the foot of Lohia as he had minor injury. Suddenly the domestic help repeatedly attacked the DG Prisons with a sharp edged weapon after he locked the room from inside.”
As the family suspected something was wrong in the room with Lohia, he said that they rushed to break open the door which was locked from the incident by the domestic help.
“After wounding him, the accused tried to set some cloth/pillow on fire and threw the burning cloth/pillow on him, perhaps with a motive to suffocate him (Lohia),” he added quoting the preliminary investigation.
Amid the chaotic situation, he said the members of the family repeatedly tried to break open the door to save the life of DG Prisons. But till that time it seemed he had succumbed to the critical injuries.
“This is a very unfortunate incident especially when you engage a trusted man as a domestic help or cook who does such a (brutal) act,” he said and quoted certain relevant clues worked out by the investigating police teams indicating that “The accused domestic help’s state of mind was different at the time of incident. Their old history (family history) shows his very aggressive nature.”
He said that the further investigation into the incident is on.
Responding to the claims of some terror outfits, he said that “Terror outfits often take credit of such incidents although we do not have any kind of such clue in police investigation. For the time being, we rule out the claim. But if this thing comes out during investigation, then we will look into it.”
Speaking to the media, Mohnider Singh, another domestic help (eyewitness) said that “I was in the room and was about to return after filling up a water bottle when Rajeev sir (owner of the house) started calling me. I was terrified after hearing his voice. I came down abruptly. We saw the room was locked from the incident and we tried to break the door. It was around or over 10 PM.” He said the accused domestic help was working in the said house for the last six months.
Meanwhile, reports said that board of doctors conducted a postmortem of DG Prisons in presence of a magistrate and it was video graphed.