DG Prison’s murder accused arrested from Kana Chak fields

He said that the accused domestic help was working in this house for nearly six months and the initial investigation reveals that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression as per sources.

“So far no terror act is apparent as per preliminary investigation but thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility. However, the weapon of offence has been seized besides some documentary evidence reflecting his mental state,” he added.

Meanwhile, DGP Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbag Singh who visited the murder site said “Rajeev Khajuria is a friend of Hemant Kumar Lohia.

Lohia was staying at the house of Khajuria for a couple of days. Last night after having dinner, the DG Prisons went to his room. The accused was also inside the room to apply a medicine on the foot of Lohia as he had minor injury. Suddenly the domestic help repeatedly attacked the DG Prisons with a sharp edged weapon after he locked the room from inside.”

As the family suspected something was wrong in the room with Lohia, he said that they rushed to break open the door which was locked from the incident by the domestic help.

“After wounding him, the accused tried to set some cloth/pillow on fire and threw the burning cloth/pillow on him, perhaps with a motive to suffocate him (Lohia),” he added quoting the preliminary investigation.

Amid the chaotic situation, he said the members of the family repeatedly tried to break open the door to save the life of DG Prisons. But till that time it seemed he had succumbed to the critical injuries.

“This is a very unfortunate incident especially when you engage a trusted man as a domestic help or cook who does such a (brutal) act,” he said and quoted certain relevant clues worked out by the investigating police teams indicating that “The accused domestic help’s state of mind was different at the time of incident. Their old history (family history) shows his very aggressive nature.”