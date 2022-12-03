DGP chairs security review meeting at Ramban

Jammu: Director General Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today took stock of security scenario of the Doda-Kishtwar Range at a review meeting at Ramban.

According to a press note, DGP had a day long tour of Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range where as a chief guest at the closing ceremony of cricket tournament under the theme (Khelo Khel Bhuloo Nasha) at Doda. He distributed trophies and prizes among the teams and players.

He earlier chaired Joint officers' meeting at Delta Force Headquarters Dharmund Ramban and took stock of the security scenario of the Doda-Kishtwar Range and also inaugurated checking Plaza at Banihal.

The DGP was accompanied by ADG, CRPF, J&K Daljit Singh, and ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh on his tour. Besides them, the concluding ceremony of the cricket tournament organised was by J&K Police was attended by DIG DKR, Sunil Gupta, DC Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan, SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain, SSP Doda Ab Qayoom, other jurisdictional officers and huge gathering of people. The final of the tournament was played between Bhallesa and Bhaderwah in which Bhallesa emerged as winners.