DGP chairs security review meeting at Ramban

Jammu: Director General Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today took stock of security scenario of the Doda-Kishtwar Range at a review meeting at Ramban.
According to a press note, DGP had a day long tour of Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range where as a chief guest at the closing ceremony of cricket tournament under the theme (Khelo Khel Bhuloo Nasha) at Doda. He distributed trophies and prizes among the teams and players.
He earlier chaired Joint officers' meeting at Delta Force Headquarters Dharmund Ramban and took stock of the security scenario of the Doda-Kishtwar Range and also inaugurated checking Plaza at Banihal.
The DGP was accompanied by ADG, CRPF, J&K Daljit Singh, and ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh on his tour. Besides them, the concluding ceremony of the cricket tournament organised was by J&K Police was attended by DIG DKR, Sunil Gupta, DC Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan, SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain, SSP Doda Ab Qayoom, other jurisdictional officers and huge gathering of people. The final of the tournament was played between Bhallesa and Bhaderwah in which Bhallesa emerged as winners.
DGP J&K while speaking on the occasion congratulated the two finalists for displaying skillful performances. He also congratulated the women teams for their presence and issued directions for organizing a separate cricket tournament for women in the area. He also directed for organizing a cricket tournament in Bhaderwah area.
The DGP emphasised upon the youth to spread the message of drug free society adding that drug abuse is a bigger enemy, than terrorism today. He said that terrorism targets the individuals but drugs affect the families and society as a whole and added that we all have to work collectively to put an end to this menace.
He said,” Like terrorism, the source of spreading the menace of drugs in J&K is Pakistan who has evil intention to destroy our youth and generate funds for terror groups.” He said as new persons are getting involved in the illicit trade of drugs it is the duty of every citizen to identify these persons and help the police in taking action against them.
He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police is taking stringent measures against the drug trade, adding that around 1200 cases have been registered and 2000 involved have been arrested during the year so far. These figures itself indicate the magnitude of the problem, he added.
With regard to the terrorism, the DGP said that the chapter of terrorism is by and large closing and attributed the success to youth and people of J&K for their support in war against terrorism. He said that it was not possible to win over the terrorism without the support of the people of J&K.
Going down the memory lane the DGP referred to his tenure as SSP Doda and said that despite difficult circumstances, people of the area always stood for peace.
He said that Pakistan and its agencies are continuously making attempts to revive the terror base here by misguiding the youth and added that everyone has to play its role in thwarting anti-peace elements.
He said that the smiling faces of youth today indicate the return of good times in the area. He hoped that youth would provide their support in strengthening the peace further.