DGP Dilbag Singh condoles tragic, sad and unfortunate demise of DG Prisons

Srinagar: The Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh, on behalf of all ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police have condoled and expressed grief over tragic, sad and unfortunate demise of Director General of Prisons, J&K, H K Lohia who was found murdered last night in Jammu.
In his condolence message the DGP,J&K has expressed his grief over the loss of a professional, mhardworking and dedicated senior officer. He said that the officer was a very dear colleague and his services and contributions to the different organisations will always be remembered. The department and he himself are "deeply saddened by this huge loss", DGP said.
DGP conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and relatives of the departed officer on behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir police pariwar and prayed for the departed soul. He said that the murder of Lohia will be investigated thoroughly from all the angles to reach to the bottom of the crime.
IPS officer of 1992 batch H K Lohia was born in 1965at AT Road Gowhati Assam. During his services the officer served at key positions including both staff and field and contributed immensely for Jammu and Kashmir Police, BSF and Prisons Department. He remained posted as SDPO Gandhi Nagar, SP (R&H) Srinagar, SP Rajouri, CO JKAP-7th Bn, SSP CID CIK, AD SKPAU, DIG Admn. PHQ, DIG CKR SGR, DIG CID, DIG SKR Ang., DIG Doda Range, DIG CKR Srinagar, IGP Traffic J&K, Director SSG, IGP Technical Services, DEP to GOI (BSF as IG), Comdt. Genl. HG/CD/SD and DG Prisons.