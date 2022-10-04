DGP Dilbag Singh condoles tragic, sad and unfortunate demise of DG Prisons

Srinagar: The Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh, on behalf of all ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police have condoled and expressed grief over tragic, sad and unfortunate demise of Director General of Prisons, J&K, H K Lohia who was found murdered last night in Jammu.

In his condolence message the DGP,J&K has expressed his grief over the loss of a professional, mhardworking and dedicated senior officer. He said that the officer was a very dear colleague and his services and contributions to the different organisations will always be remembered. The department and he himself are "deeply saddened by this huge loss", DGP said.