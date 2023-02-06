DGP inaugurates shooting range at DPL Jammu

Jammu: The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, inaugurated the Containerized Shooting Range at District Police Lines, Jammu, today.

Spl. DG CID R R Swain, , ADGPs J&K, S.J.M. Gillani, Dr S D Singh Jamwal, Mukesh Singh, M.K Sinha, Sunil Kumar, Danesh Rana, Director, Fire & Emergency Services, J&K Alok Kumar, IGPs M N Tiwari, Vikramjeet Singh, B S Tuti, DIG Admin. PHQ, Sarah Rizvi, DIG CRPF, Jammu, dayabhaskar Billa, DIG JSK range Shakti Kumar Pathak, AIGs PHQ, SSP Jammu, officers of Police Construction Division and other senior officers of Jammu district were present on the occasion.

The officers briefed the DGP about the features of Containerized Shooting Range and its monitor control system. Interacting with the officers the DGP said that the facility will help in providing a shooting facility to the personnel posted in Jammu city. He said that such a modernized facility was the need of the hour. He directed officers to chalk out a plan for conducting shooting practice of personnel from different units.