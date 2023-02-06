DGP inaugurates shooting range at DPL Jammu

Jammu: The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, inaugurated the Containerized Shooting Range at District Police Lines, Jammu, today.
Spl. DG CID R R Swain, , ADGPs J&K, S.J.M. Gillani, Dr S D Singh Jamwal, Mukesh Singh, M.K Sinha, Sunil Kumar, Danesh Rana, Director, Fire & Emergency Services, J&K Alok Kumar, IGPs M N Tiwari, Vikramjeet Singh, B S Tuti, DIG Admin. PHQ, Sarah Rizvi, DIG CRPF, Jammu, dayabhaskar Billa, DIG JSK range Shakti Kumar Pathak, AIGs PHQ, SSP Jammu, officers of Police Construction Division and other senior officers of Jammu district were present on the occasion.
The officers briefed the DGP about the features of Containerized Shooting Range and its monitor control system. Interacting with the officers the DGP said that the facility will help in providing a shooting facility to the personnel posted in Jammu city. He said that such a modernized facility was the need of the hour. He directed officers to chalk out a plan for conducting shooting practice of personnel from different units.
The DGP and other senior officers fired some practice rounds on the occasion. He also monitored the demo session from the monitoring room of the facility.
On the occasion the DGP was also briefed about the three newly inducted weapons in the armory of JK Police which include Corner Shot, X-95 Tivor and MP-5.
The Containerized Shooting Range (CTSR) meets all international standards of the safety and pollution with software capability of decreasing and increasing firing range of upto 300 mtrs. The air conditioned shooting range which can be utilized 24x7 can also be easily transported to any other location.
The shooter can fire in standing, kneeling and lying positions and it has electronic multi-function targets and virtual targets systems. The CTSR has one Control Station each outside the container and a monitoring tab near the shooter to monitor the firing and the control station is capable of printing the firing result of the shooter.
The ISO certified system is capable of displaying and recording shot location on the target, possible score, aggregate score, indicate mean point of impact, indicate type of exercise in progress, show group size and MPI etc.