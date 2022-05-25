DGP interacts with students

Jammu: Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, had a formal interaction with a group of students of Udhampur district on their return from Bharat Darshan Tour today at GOs mess Gulshan Ground this afternoon.
The interaction was attended by ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh, DIG Resi-Udhampur Range, Mohammad Suleiman Choudhary, SSP Udhampur Vinod Kumar and other senior officers of Jammu District.
On the occasion, the students shared their views and learning experience with the senior officers. The students were excited to narrate their travel experiences and the sites visited by them.
They said that it was a great opportunity for them as they got to know how beautiful, diverse culture, languages, architecture, and geography of the county is.
Welcoming the students, the DGP said that Bharat Darshan Tour for Jammu Kashmir students and youth was aimed to educate them about the beauty of India, as this country is known for its ‘Unity in Diversity’. He said that these tours provide an opportunity to know about the different cultures, foods, dressing styles and climates besides day to day activities etc and added that what is common in human race is that people across the globe think alike and have similar feelings.
He said that travelling to different places is itself a valuable experience during which people get to learn different aspects of life and advised them to share their experience with their families and friends in their schools.
Travelling through a plane, train and noticing different bigger things during the tour you all must have understood the contribution of human minds for the human race, the DGP added.
He advised them to put their experiences in writing in school magazines, newspapers or in the form of a booklet so that more and more people would get to know about the country through their experiences.
Singh told the students that by spending these five day with Police “you all must have observed that police is a part of the society and is for safeguarding the lives and property of the people.”
He told them that police being people's friends are always there to look after their safety and security, and hoped that the students would feel the responsibility to work with the police and like the police for a better society. He said that organising these tours is aimed at further strengthening the police youth bond and hoped that these groups would work as Student Police Cadets in future.
The group of 77 students from Udhampur District was on Bharat Darshan tour under JK Police’s civil action programme during which they visited Delhi National Police Memorial, Red Fort, Qutab Minar, Metro train, India Gate, Parliament House, Malls in Delhi and Mahabalipuram, Museum, National Park etc in Chennai.