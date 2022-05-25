DGP interacts with students

On the occasion, the students shared their views and learning experience with the senior officers. The students were excited to narrate their travel experiences and the sites visited by them.

They said that it was a great opportunity for them as they got to know how beautiful, diverse culture, languages, architecture, and geography of the county is.

Welcoming the students, the DGP said that Bharat Darshan Tour for Jammu Kashmir students and youth was aimed to educate them about the beauty of India, as this country is known for its ‘Unity in Diversity’. He said that these tours provide an opportunity to know about the different cultures, foods, dressing styles and climates besides day to day activities etc and added that what is common in human race is that people across the globe think alike and have similar feelings.