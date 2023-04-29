DGP launches title Ababil for short film on terrorism
Jammu: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh launched title "Ababil" a short film in a function at Police Headquarters here today.
The film is being produced by Waseem Ashraf, the founder of Zingara Bash Films.
ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, IGP Hqrs PHQ B S Tuti, DIG Administration PHQ Sarah Rizvi, DIG JSK Range Shakti Patakh, SSP Jammu Chandan Kholi were present on the occasion.
At the title launch ceremony, DGP appreciated makers of the film for the idea which he said would highlight the conspiracy of draging the youth towards destruction besides will showcase the sacrifice of the people standing who stood for the country. He said that the film would also underline the sacrifices of policemen in protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country adding that it definitely would touch the hearts of people. The concept is different, appreciable; he added and hoped that the makers would live up with the expectations.
DGP appreciated ADGP Jammu and his team for their support to the makers of the film and added that Police Headquarters would also provide all possible help and assistance to the team. He hoped that the project will be completed well in time without compromising the quality of the film and wished the team good luck.
Speaking to the media, DGP said that the idea of the initiative is to reach out to the people of the country highlighting the sacrifices of the civilians and policemen during the past three decades.
“This film would be a tribute to the people who understood their duty and sacrificed their lives in restoring normalcy and peace in Jammu and Kashmir. It would also be a message to misguided people that patriotism and protecting the society is an ultimate duty of every individual,” the DGP said.
“I feel sharing the concept with the people immediately after Waseem Ashraf met me and narrated the idea. Waseem has witnessed the ill effects of terrorism more closely as his father and mother both were martyred by terrorists when he was only 14,” he said.
Waseem Ashraf, producer of the film expressed his gratitude to the J&K Police organisation for its support and cooperation. “Concept of the film is to spread awareness among the youth lured by anti national elements with wrong perspectives to indulge in subversive/anti national activities,” he said.
The film story is written and will be directed by Karamat Gorsi.
“Pertinent to mention that Waseem Ashraf , the producer of the film, is the eldest son of a Police martyr, Head Constable Late Mohd Ashraf who along with his wife Late Naseer Bano was martyred by terrorists at their home in Rajouri district in 2005,” police said in a statement.