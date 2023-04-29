DGP launches title Ababil for short film on terrorism

Jammu: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh launched title "Ababil" a short film in a function at Police Headquarters here today.

The film is being produced by Waseem Ashraf, the founder of Zingara Bash Films.

ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, IGP Hqrs PHQ B S Tuti, DIG Administration PHQ Sarah Rizvi, DIG JSK Range Shakti Patakh, SSP Jammu Chandan Kholi were present on the occasion.

At the title launch ceremony, DGP appreciated makers of the film for the idea which he said would highlight the conspiracy of draging the youth towards destruction besides will showcase the sacrifice of the people standing who stood for the country. He said that the film would also underline the sacrifices of policemen in protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country adding that it definitely would touch the hearts of people. The concept is different, appreciable; he added and hoped that the makers would live up with the expectations.