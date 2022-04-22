DGP, senior officers pay floral tributes to slain ASI of CISF

The DGP on behalf of JK Police parivar conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of the martyr. While talking to media the DGP, said that Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF and CISF had launched a joint operation during the intervening night at Sujwan area, where the officer was injured in a terrorist fire and later succumbed to his injuries.

The hiding terrorists in an attempt to flee from the spot opened indiscriminate firing on joint Police and Security Forces party which was effectively retaliated triggering an encounter.

In the process Assistant Sub-Inspector of CISF S P Patel and some of our security personnel were also injured. Two Pakistani terrorists of JeM who were in fidayeen gear/mode were gunned down in the encounter, he added.