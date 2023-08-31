DIGITAL J&K WEEK 2023 | Tech Expos hosted across Jammu Division on inaugural day

Jammu: Setting the stage for week-long promotional activities, Digital J&K Week commenced across Jammu division with the hosting of Digi Mela, which was virtually inaugurated by the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta.

At Udhampur: To promote Digital services in the district, the Digi mela was organized by District Administration Udhampur at Riwayat Banquet Hall Udhampur. District Development Council, Chairperson Lal Chand was the chief guest.

BDC Chairman, Balwan Singh, DDC Member, Puran Chand and Senior functionaries as well as general public attended the mela. At the onset, ADC, Udhampur Joginder Singh Jasrotia briefed about the various digital services and other e-services in the District

The chief guest expressed happiness over the initiative to organise such digital mela and to bring services at the doorsteps of masses. He added that the “Digital India” campaign was launched by the government of India to promote usage of technology and its interface for the welfare and transparency in official functioning.

At Reasi: District Administration Reasi organized the Digital Mela in the DC Office complex today, which witnessed enthusiastic participation of school students and people from all walks of life.

The event began with a live telecast of inauguration of Digital J&K Week by Chief Secretary D. Arun Kumar Mehta. DDC Chairperson Sarf Singh Nag was the chief guest on the occasion.