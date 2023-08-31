DIGITAL J&K WEEK 2023 | Tech Expos hosted across Jammu Division on inaugural day

Jammu: Setting the stage for week-long promotional activities, Digital J&K Week commenced across Jammu division with the hosting of Digi Mela, which was virtually inaugurated by the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta.
At Udhampur: To promote Digital services in the district, the Digi mela was organized by District Administration Udhampur at Riwayat Banquet Hall Udhampur. District Development Council, Chairperson Lal Chand was the chief guest.
BDC Chairman, Balwan Singh, DDC Member, Puran Chand and Senior functionaries as well as general public attended the mela. At the onset, ADC, Udhampur Joginder Singh Jasrotia briefed about the various digital services and other e-services in the District
The chief guest expressed happiness over the initiative to organise such digital mela and to bring services at the doorsteps of masses. He added that the “Digital India” campaign was launched by the government of India to promote usage of technology and its interface for the welfare and transparency in official functioning.
At Reasi: District Administration Reasi organized the Digital Mela in the DC Office complex today, which witnessed enthusiastic participation of school students and people from all walks of life.
The event began with a live telecast of inauguration of Digital J&K Week by Chief Secretary D. Arun Kumar Mehta. DDC Chairperson Sarf Singh Nag was the chief guest on the occasion.
As many as 25 stalls were put up by different departments, Banks, BSNL etc. to create public awareness about 289 online services launched by the government. The Chairman inspected the stalls and enquired about the services being delivered to the general public through online mode. He asked the line departments to put in extra efforts to spread awareness about the online services among the general public so that the real aim and objective of the initiative is realized in letter and spirit. The Digital J&K Week will continue till September 6.
At Samba: The eagerly awaited Digital Week celebrations commenced in District Samba with the grand inauguration of DigiMela in the presence of esteemed guests, including the DDC Chairperson, Keshav Dutt Sharma, DC Samba, Abhishek Sharma, SSP, Benam Tosh.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC Chairperson said during the DigiMela, citizens will have access to a plethora of digital services at their doorsteps.
He inspected departmental stalls put up to provide people firsthand knowledge about the diverse range of online services. He expressed his appreciation for the positive transformation brought about by the digital revolution in the region. The convenience and efficiency of online services are set to improve the lives of the people in Jammu and Kashmir.