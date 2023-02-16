Digital skill development programme for wards of police personnel concludes in Jammu

Jammu: An impressive certificate distribution function was held today at JKP Auditorium at Gulshan Ground here for the wards of J&K Police martyrs after they completed one month Digital Skill Development Programme.

The programme was organised by Indus Towers with Jammu and Kashmir Police under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh who was the chief guest on the occasion presented certificates and Tabs to these wards.

ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani, ADGP Security J&K Dr S D Singh Jamwal, ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, ADGP (Coord.)