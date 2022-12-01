‘Dil Maange More’ in Jammu | ‘Film making workshops to empower youth in J&K, Ladakh’

Jammu: A mega filmmaking workshop as part of first ever “Dil Maange More - Short Film Festival” coveted project curated by internationally acclaimed festival curator Captain Rahul Bali as an initiative of Northern Command in association with Innovations India for empowering the youth of J&K and Ladakh, was conducted in Jammu on Thursday.
Maj Gen S S Patil, GOC, Udhampur Sub Area, Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Vice Chancellor of Central University of Jammu Sanjeev Jain presided over the workshop and felicitated the celebrity guests.
“Dil Maange More Short Film Festival (DMMSFF 2022) is dedicated to the independent, talented and discerning film makers from J&K and Ladakh, who crave to showcase their deftness and craft of film making to the world via short films. This month long first of its kind mega short film festival will culminate with a grand finale on December 16, 2022, at Headquarter Northern Command in Udhampur where a number of dignitaries and renowned film personalities from Bollywood would be present to give away awards and prizes to the winners,” said PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand in an official statement.
Earlier award winning film makers Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan conducted interactive film making workshops for the youth of J&K and Ladakh at multiple locations like Surankote, Poonch, Rajouri etc.
“The festival is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi reiterating the importance of activities for “nation building.” All the workshops conducted across the region generated a fantastic response from the youth and were extremely beneficial for the young aspiring film makers in enabling them to chase their dreams in the world of filmmaking,” Lt Col Anand said.
Speaking at the workshop in Jammu, the Divisional Commissioner said it was heartening to see that filmmaking was not only limited to Mumbai today and initiatives like "Dil Maange More” festival was not only a step leading to empowering the youth of J&K but was a fabulous step towards nation building. He complimented the efforts of Indian army’s Northern Command and Innovations India for this brilliant endeavour.
The highlight of the festival is that apart from cash prizes and merit certificates, the top five winners of the short film making competition at the DMM- SFF would be mentored by world renowned award winning film makers Imtiaz Ali, Rahul Mittra, Umesh Shukla, Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan. The winning films would also be showcased at International Indian Film Festivals curated by Captain Rahul Bali across the world catapulting the winners to national and international fame.
“The festival is duly supported by Imtiaz Ali’s Window Seat Films, Rahul Mittra Films, Umesh Shukla’s Merry Go Round Studios, IFFW, Punit Balan Group, Rahat Kazmi Films, J&K Cinema Association, Central University of Jammu and Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri (J&K),” Lt Col Anand said.