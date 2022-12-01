‘Dil Maange More’ in Jammu | ‘Film making workshops to empower youth in J&K, Ladakh’

Jammu: A mega filmmaking workshop as part of first ever “Dil Maange More - Short Film Festival” coveted project curated by internationally acclaimed festival curator Captain Rahul Bali as an initiative of Northern Command in association with Innovations India for empowering the youth of J&K and Ladakh, was conducted in Jammu on Thursday.

Maj Gen S S Patil, GOC, Udhampur Sub Area, Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Vice Chancellor of Central University of Jammu Sanjeev Jain presided over the workshop and felicitated the celebrity guests.

“Dil Maange More Short Film Festival (DMMSFF 2022) is dedicated to the independent, talented and discerning film makers from J&K and Ladakh, who crave to showcase their deftness and craft of film making to the world via short films. This month long first of its kind mega short film festival will culminate with a grand finale on December 16, 2022, at Headquarter Northern Command in Udhampur where a number of dignitaries and renowned film personalities from Bollywood would be present to give away awards and prizes to the winners,” said PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand in an official statement.