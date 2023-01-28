DIPR hosts symposium cum cultural programme

Udhampur: Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Cultural wing Jammu, in collaboration with District Information Centre Udhampur, today organised a Symposium cum cultural programme on "Cultural Practices for Sustainable Environment" here at Government Girls High School Udhampur.
President Senior Citizen Club Udhampur Mahadeep Singh was the chief guest at the event organised under the supervision of Cultural Officer, Jammu Parul Khajuria.
As many as 7 students participated in the symposium competition and threw light on the topic.
Addressing the gathering, the chief guest lauded the efforts of the information Department for organising the programme.
He said that the contest has enabled the students to explore their talent on a common platform which would help in building self-confidence amongst them.
He urged the department to organize more such programmes to raise awareness of the future of the nation.