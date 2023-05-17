Directions to curb traffic violations issued at DRSC meeting in Ramban

Ramban: District Magistrate, Ramban, Mussarat Islam, today discussed various road safety measures in the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting for reducing accidents, creating awareness about road safety, safety audit, and improvement of roads in the district.

Additional SP, Gourav Mahajan, CPO Dr. Kasturi Lal, ARTO Samrinder Singh, CEO, Devanand, Executive Engineers PWD and PMGSY, and officers from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), besides other Committee members, attended the meeting.

The DM directed Traffic Police, and NHAI to take all necessary measures for controlling speeding and traffic rule violations by taking strict actions on violators in coordination with the Motor Vehicle Department.