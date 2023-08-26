Director Animal Husbandry Jammu dedicates MVU to farmers of Mahanpur

Jammu: Director Animal Husbandry Department Jammu Dr. Shubhra Sharma dedicated a Mobile Veterinary Unit (MVU) to the farmers of block Mahanpur at a function organised on Saturday in Panchayat Mara-Patti, Kathua.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Chairman District Development Council Kathua Col Mahan Singh, District Development Council member Mahanpur, Tajinder Singh, besides other PRI members and a large number of farmers attended the Event.

Addressing the farmers, the Director said that provision of MVU is a path breaking initiative of the Department of Animal Husbandry to take animal healthcare facilities to the farmers’ doorsteps. “The MVU will be fully functional with a Veterinary Doctor, a Para-Vet and essential medicines and equipment required for treatment and minor surgical procedures in farm animals”, he said and added that People can avail the service by calling Toll free no ‘1962’.