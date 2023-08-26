Director Animal Husbandry Jammu dedicates MVU to farmers of Mahanpur

Jammu: Director Animal Husbandry Department Jammu Dr. Shubhra Sharma dedicated a Mobile Veterinary Unit (MVU) to the farmers of block Mahanpur at a function organised on Saturday in Panchayat Mara-Patti, Kathua.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Chairman District Development Council Kathua Col Mahan Singh, District Development Council member Mahanpur, Tajinder Singh, besides other PRI members and a large number of farmers attended the Event.
Addressing the farmers, the Director said that provision of MVU is a path breaking initiative of the Department of Animal Husbandry to take animal healthcare facilities to the farmers’ doorsteps. “The MVU will be fully functional with a Veterinary Doctor, a Para-Vet and essential medicines and equipment required for treatment and minor surgical procedures in farm animals”, he said and added that People can avail the service by calling Toll free no ‘1962’.
Meanwhile, a Mega-Awareness camp was also organized on the occasion to impart information to the farmers about different schemes of the Animal Husbandry department like Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS), Integrated Poultry Development Programme (IPDP), Rashtriya Gokul Mission, National Livestock Mission etc. The experts explained the procedure of availing the benefits of schemes in full detail so as to help the farmers to gain better understanding about the same.
While interacting with the farmers, the Director urged the local educated unemployed youth to be part of different self-employment generation initiatives of the department like MAITRIS and AHELP, for which they would be imparted adequate training.
“You can earn your livelihood and at the same time render timely veterinary services like Artificial Inseminations, Vaccinations, Ration balancing, Milk recording etc. in your respective areas of operation thus benefiting the local livestock owners also,” the Director explained.
In his address, the DDC chairman Kathua hoped that the farmers associated with the animal husbandry sector will get qualitative veterinary service with the launch of this MVU which would increase productivity of the livestock as well as the income levels of the Farmers.
The programme was attended by Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Kathua, Dr. Yugal Kishor, Extension Officer, Dr. Nadeem Ahmed, officers and staff of Animal Husbandry department Kathua along with others.