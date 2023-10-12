Director Tourism Jammu receives award for promotion of tourism potential of Jammu

Jammu: Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai has been bestowed with a prestigious award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of tourism.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the esteemed accolade was presented by Padmashri, SP Verma and team, a group of distinguished social activists and environmentalists.

Rai's visionary leadership and innovative tourism endeavors alongwith the tireless efforts of all the officials of Directorate of Tourism, Jammu have earned this noteworthy recognition.

His tireless efforts in advancing the promotion and development of tourism in the region speak volumes of the endless tourism potential of all the districts of Jammu Region.

In his acceptance speech, Rai articulated his unwavering commitment to furthering tourism in the region, spanning adventure, pilgrimage, rural and Sustainable Tourism. His ambitious vision seeks to position Jammu as a prominent international tourism hub and he fervently urged the youth to embrace their roles as tourism ambassadors.

This award stands as a testament to Vivekanand Rai's exceptional dedication and innovative contributions to the advancement of tourism in Jammu.