Div Com Jammu inspects traffic, progress on National Highway maintenance in Ramban

He instructed the executing agency and other stakeholders to ensure the completion of works by implementing all plans and directions issued from time to time for the smooth conduct of the yatra.

He also directed officers of NHAI to complete the maintenance work to provide safe passage to commuters. He stressed on expeditious maintenance of highways, traffic regulation, following lane enforcement, and surface maintenance.

The Div Com also chaired a meeting and emphasized upon the stakeholder departments to synergize efforts to make adequate arrangements well in advance for smooth conduct of the holy Yatra.

The Div Com instructed the Traffic Department to formulate a traffic plan for smooth flow of traffic on important routes.

He asked the district administration Ramban to ensure the availability of water, power and toilets at each lodgement centres.

The Div Com also reviewed in detail the facilities at Yatri Niwas Chanderkote and issued directions for putting in all necessary arrangements in time.

The Div Com instructed all the concerned departments to expedite the works to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place well before the commencement of the Yatra.