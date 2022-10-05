Div Com Jammu issues directions for ensuring smooth traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu NH

He also directed the NHAI to expedite the pace of progress on the widening work and ensure mechadamization of existing highway for undisruptive movement of the traffic on the National Highway.

He directed the construction companies to station adequate manpower and machinery at all the vulnerable sliding four-laning, immediate clearance of landslides and maintain hassle-free traffic.

The DC apprised the Div Com about section wise progress on the four-laning of National Highway, including Nashri-Ramban and Ramban-Banihal sections.

The Div Com also directed the traffic police department to effectively regulate vehicular traffic and facilitate the smooth passage of the fruit carrying vehicles on the National Highway.

Meanwhile, the DC also apprised the Div Com about measures taken by the District Administration to resolve the bottlenecks hindering the pace of progress on the prestigious national project as projected by the Construction Companies.