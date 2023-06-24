Div Com Jammu reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangements

Jammu: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today visited Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar to inspect finalisation of arrangements at the Jammu base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The Divisional Commissioner along with senior officers of concerned departments took a round of the Yatri Niwas complex and inspected the arrangements put in place for the comfortable stay of the pilgrims and their safety.

The Divisional Commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa; Commissioner JMC, Rahul Yadav; SSP Jammu, SSP Traffic, SSP Security, Joint Director Tourism, besides senior officers of Health, CRPF, Jal Shakti, PWD, JPDCL and other concerned departments.

The Joint Director Tourism apprised the Div Com about the progress of various works being executed in Yatri Niwas premises for improving the facilities. It was informed that the work of face-lifting and renovation of Yatri Niwas has been completed. The Div Com stressed on improving all basic facilities so that pilgrims don’t face any inconvenience during the Yatra.