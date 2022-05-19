Div Com Jammu reviews NHIDCL road projects

While reviewing progress of Jammu- Akhnoor road, the executive director NHIDCL apprised the Div Com that work was in progress on package 2 and 3 of the project. The Div Com directed the line departments to provide assistance to NHIDCL and ensure completion of utility shifting at the earliest.

The Div Com also reviewed the status of other NHIDCL roads being executed in the district of Udhampur, Doda Kishtwar and Ramban. He asked the NHIDCL to expedite the pace of work and ensure the completion of the projects within the fixed timelines. He also asked the DCs to personally monitor the progress of work in their respective districts.