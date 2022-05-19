Div Com Jammu reviews NHIDCL road projects

Jammu: Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar today reviewed the progress of work on the road projects being executed by National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in different districts of Jammu division.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa; SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli; Executive Director, Sandeep Sudhira; General Manager Project Akhnoor, GM LA& coordination, Deputy Director Planning, Munish Dutta; Assistant Commissioner Central besides Chief Engineers of PWD, Irrigation and flood control, JPDCL, Jal Shakti and other concerned officers while Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur, Ramban Doda and Kishtwar attended the meeting through video conferencing.
While reviewing progress of Jammu- Akhnoor road, the executive director NHIDCL apprised the Div Com that work was in progress on package 2 and 3 of the project. The Div Com directed the line departments to provide assistance to NHIDCL and ensure completion of utility shifting at the earliest.
The Div Com also reviewed the status of other NHIDCL roads being executed in the district of Udhampur, Doda Kishtwar and Ramban. He asked the NHIDCL to expedite the pace of work and ensure the completion of the projects within the fixed timelines. He also asked the DCs to personally monitor the progress of work in their respective districts.
Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner Jammu today also visited Government Medical College Hospital to inspect patient care facilities and availability of infrastructure.
Kumar took a round of different wards of the hospital including Emergency ward, Disaster ward, Blood unit, OPD and inspected the facilities being provided to the patients there.
He also interacted with the patients and their attendants and inquired about their health status. He also directed the Medical Staff to provide best possible treatment to the patients for their speedy recovery.
He was accompanied by Principal GMCH, Dr Shashi Sudan; Medical Superintendent GMCH, Administrative Officer GMC, and other concerned officers.
Later, the Divisional Commissioner visited the Red Cross Society's Attendants Sarai opposite GMC and inspected the facilities and its functioning.