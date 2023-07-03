Div Com Jammu reviews progress of Delhi-Katra Expressway

Jammu: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and NHAI authorities to review the progress of work on the Delhi Katra Expressway project.

The meeting was attended by Regional Officer NHAI, Director Geology and Mining, Project Directors of NHAI, DFO social Forestry and other concerned officers, while Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Reasi participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Threadbare discussions were held on various important issues as the Div Com inquired about the overall progress on the road project.