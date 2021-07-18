Div Com reviews DPR prepared for Metrolite in Jammu city

Jammu: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, DrRaghav Langer today reviewed the Detailed Project Report (DPR) formulated for the prestigious Metrolite train project proposed for Jammu city, here at a meeting of concerned officers.

The Managing Director, MRTC briefed the Div Com that the project formulation has got expedited on the directions of the office of Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor.

The MD gave a detailed powerpoint presentation and apprised the Div Com that in October 2016, a memorandum of agreement was signed between RITES Limited and Government of Jammu and Kashmir through JK ERA for techno economic services and formulation of DPRs for MRTS in capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

The RITES submitted the DPR of Light Metro in 2020 which was approved by the Administrative Council and was then submitted to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Government of India for its approval and funding.

However, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has raised some observations on the PHPDT figures and feasibility of the Light Rail Metro system in view of the economic viability. Following which, the RITES Ltd shared a revised DPR and recommended Metrolite instead of Light Rail Metro.