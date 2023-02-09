Div Com reviews measures to address traffic congestion in Jammu city

Jammu: In pursuance of the High Court orders, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today convened a meeting with officials of stakeholder departments to chalk out the strategy to resolve the issues being faced by the public due to traffic congestion.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa; Commissioner JMC, Rahul Yadav; Commissioner Food and Drug Administration J&K, Shakeel ul Rehman; SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli; Additional SP Traffic, officers of JDA and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

The Div Com held a threadbare discussion with the officials to chalk out the strategy to address the traffic congestion in Jammu city. He asked the concerned officers to work in coordination with various departments to achieve the desired goal.