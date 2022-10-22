Diwali preparations in full swing in Ramban, Batote

Ramban: Preparations for celebrating festivals of light Diwali were in full swing in Ramban and Batote towns.
People especially women and children thronged the markets for purchasing jewelry cloths, firecrackers and other items. Some people were seen praying in temples to invoke the blessing of Goddess Lakshmi.
The markets were decorated by the market committees for attracting the attention of customers for purchasing items which they have displayed in front of their shops. Some traders offered Diwali bonanzas to the customers by displaying banners and making announcements on the Public Address system.
Some NGOs working for saving the environment have appealed to people to educate them about the ill-effects of bursting crackers and have appealed to people to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali this year.
On the other hand Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam today finalized the arrangements for the celebration of the Diwali Festival in a meeting of senior officers, Beopar Mandal, and prominent citizens.
During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held on various arrangements like water and power supply, sanitation, medicare, checking of rates and quality of eatables besides deployment of fire tenders.
The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer Municipal Council Ramban Surdeshan Kumar, Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti, Sudhir Sharma, Executive Engineer JPDCL, Nisar Ahmed, AD FCS&CA, Sahib Latif. Members of Beopar Mandal, prominent citizens and other senior officers attended the meeting.
The Deputy Commissioner directed all departments to ensure foolproof arrangements pertaining to their respective departments while reviewing the status and position of essential services and supplies.
The DC instructed the Jal Shakti Department to station water tankers in Ramban, Banihal, Batote and other locations for additional water supply.
Fire & Emergency Department was asked to station their fire tenders at identified locations to deal with any emergency situation besides Jal Shakti and PDD departments told to ensure uninterrupted power and adequate water supply during the festivals.
Executive Officer Municipal Committee Ramban was directed to ensure proper cleanliness and sanitation in the Ramban market.
The DC also asked the concerned officers to intensify market checking to keep a check on overpricing, profiteering, and black-marketing besides ensuring the quality of sweets, milk and milk-based products and other eatables.