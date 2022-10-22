Diwali preparations in full swing in Ramban, Batote

Ramban: Preparations for celebrating festivals of light Diwali were in full swing in Ramban and Batote towns.

People especially women and children thronged the markets for purchasing jewelry cloths, firecrackers and other items. Some people were seen praying in temples to invoke the blessing of Goddess Lakshmi.

The markets were decorated by the market committees for attracting the attention of customers for purchasing items which they have displayed in front of their shops. Some traders offered Diwali bonanzas to the customers by displaying banners and making announcements on the Public Address system.

Some NGOs working for saving the environment have appealed to people to educate them about the ill-effects of bursting crackers and have appealed to people to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali this year.