DMO Kathua seizes 10 vehicles for illegal mining in Khads

Kathua: A team of the Mining Department led by District Mineral Officer (DMO) Rajinder Singh Rana seized 10 loaded vehicles engaged in illegal mining in Khads here Saturday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the seized vehicles reportedly belong to local miners who extract minor mineral from Khads and further make its sale in markets and in Punjab state at exorbitant rates in violations of rates fixed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) and in violation of extant rules of mining department.

The team of the mining department raided Ravi River, Sahar Khad and Tarnah Nallah following a tip-off in morning hours and seized vehicles. The team travelled in private vehicles and blocked the main routes leading to Khads.

After seizure, five loaded vehicles were kept in the custody of Police Station at Rajbag and remaining five at Lakhanpur police station and shall remain stationed there till realisation of penalty as per MMDR Act of 1957 and SRO-105 of 2016.

DMO informed that regular actions are being initiated day and night for resentment brewing among residents of areas around Khads and rivers against unabated mining even during the ban period of monsoon.

Reportedly, a total of 80 vehicles have been seized so far by the Geology and Mining department during the ongoing monsoon season and over 10 lakh penalty has been recovered from violators for illegal mining and illegal transportation of minerals.

DMO informed that the regular operations are being conducted on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rakesh Minhas who has instructed the department to strictly deal with such violators who by indulging in illegal mining play havoc with water bodies and bring environmental and exchequer loss.