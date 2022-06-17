Dogra rulers introduced futuristic reforms: Dr Jitendra

Jammu: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said that Dogra rulers introduced futuristic reforms and discovered universal talents.

According to a press note, he was speaking at a programme to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the coronation of the first Dogra ruler, Maharaja Gulab Singh here.

“Out of about 565 princely states in India, what distinguished the Dogra rulers was their vision to introduce several futuristic reforms and their knack to discover talent which later earned universal acclaim,” Dr Singh said.