Dogra rulers introduced futuristic reforms: Dr Jitendra

Jammu: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said that Dogra rulers introduced futuristic reforms and discovered universal talents.
According to a press note, he was speaking at a programme to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the coronation of the first Dogra ruler, Maharaja Gulab Singh here.
“Out of about 565 princely states in India, what distinguished the Dogra rulers was their vision to introduce several futuristic reforms and their knack to discover talent which later earned universal acclaim,” Dr Singh said.
He said that Dogra rulers established a justice driven governance model which created some of the best practices that are applicable even today.
“Looking ahead of their times, the Dogra rulers set up the first two Degree Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir at a time when the only degree college awarding graduation degree in the whole of North India was at Lahore and was known as Government Degree College Lahore. SP College was set up at Srinagar and Prince of Wales College at Jammu that were set up by the Dogra Rulers and set the foundation of many later reforms in the education sector,” he added.
Dr Jitendra Singh said, giving importance to the foundational sector like health, the Maharaja set up two speciality hospitals namely SMGS hospital and SMH hospital in Jammu and Srinagar respectively, at a time when only such health care facility in whole of North India was available in Amritsar and all the patients had to go there for treatment.