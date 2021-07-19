Don’t move near River Chenab, warns NHPC

Doda: The management of Dulhasti Power Station, NHPC Limited has cautioned the people of Doda and Kishtwar districts in general and people of village Dul, Benzwar, Cherhar, Bhandarkot, Hasti, Kandani, Prem Nagar and Pul Doda in particular not to move near River Chenab from Wednesday to Thursday.

A statement of the management of NHPC Dulhasti Power Station said that the gates of Dulhasti Power Station Dam shall be opened for reservoir flushing during this period.

“The dam gates of Dulhasti Power Station will be opened for reservoir flushing on Thursday from 12 am to 6 pm. During this period the water level of River Chenab may rise to 2 to 3 meters in the downstream areas of the river.