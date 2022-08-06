Dr Darakhshan Andrabi leads Tiranga Yatra in Poonch

Jammu: J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Saturday led a Tiranga Yatra in Poonch.

According to a press note, she was accompanied by BJP leader and Ex-MLC Pradeep Sharma and other BJP functionaries including Shahzad Khan, Shazia Amin, Haji Mohammad Ashraf , Vice President of District BJP Minority Morcha, Sarpanch Khalid Hussain and Saleem Manhas.

The Yatra passed through the lanes andby-lanes in Poonch town amid huge sloganeering by the activists and the local residents. “In post 370 J&K, now Tiranga is becoming a phenomenon here.

This change is a tribute to all those who fought a long battle to free J&K from separatist bonds after decades of the country's independence.

J&K is no longer ruled by families but by the constitution and represented not by looters but by the national flag,”said Dr Andrabi while speaking to the media.