Dr Darakhshan Andrabi leads Tiranga Yatra in Poonch

Jammu: J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Saturday led a Tiranga Yatra in Poonch.
According to a press note, she was accompanied by BJP leader and Ex-MLC Pradeep Sharma and other BJP functionaries including Shahzad Khan, Shazia Amin, Haji Mohammad Ashraf , Vice President of District BJP Minority Morcha, Sarpanch Khalid Hussain and Saleem Manhas.
The Yatra passed through the lanes andby-lanes in Poonch town amid huge sloganeering by the activists and the local residents. “In post 370 J&K, now Tiranga is becoming a phenomenon here.
This change is a tribute to all those who fought a long battle to free J&K from separatist bonds after decades of the country's independence.
J&K is no longer ruled by families but by the constitution and represented not by looters but by the national flag,”said Dr Andrabi while speaking to the media.
Dr Darakhshan Andrabi later attended the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ function organised by the Madrasa Faizan-ul-Awlia as Chief Guest. This Madrasa is owned and managed by J&K Waqf Board.
“I am happy to see the Madrasa campus decorated with hundreds of national flags. It was thrilling to see the function starting with the national anthem and concluding with the national song ‘Sare Jahan Se achha,” said the Waqf Board Chairperson,”she said.
She added that in the changing times, Madrasas in J&K have to undergo huge transformation.
“In addition to religious education, we need to equip the students enrolled here with scientific and modern knowledge and make them learn many languages so that they become productive and successful contributing citizens of our country,” said Waqf Board Chairperson.