Dr Jitendra Singh reviews progress of work in Kathua

Jammu: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today reviewed the progress of ongoing work on Jammu Pathankot highway at Kathua where a bridge had developed some damages.

During the review, Dr Singh was accompanied by NHAI and district administration officials to the bridge where they explained to the Union Minister about the ongoing work.

While speaking to the media, Dr Singh commended the officials working on the restoration of alternative routes on the highway and asked them to complete the ongoing work within the shortest time.

He, however, said,“The work can be done within three or four days if the weather remains clear.”