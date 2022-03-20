Dr Jitendra unveils Maharaja Gulab Singh’s statue at Lakhanpur

Jammu: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday unveiled the statue of Maharaja Gulab Singh, the founder of the erstwhile state, at Lakhanpur and described it “as a historical day for the entire Jammu & Kashmir.”
While addressing the gathering on this occasion, Dr Jitendra said, “Post abrogation of Article 370, a new dawn of development has been set in J&K and one of the major developments is the unveiling of the statue of the founder of Jammu and Kashmir today which was long awaited.”
While praising the erstwhile Dogra rulers of J&K, Dr Jitendra said that the erstwhile princely state of J&K was the largest among all and the most progressive in terms of development.
“That can be judged from the construction of Ranbir canal for irrigation under Maharaja Ranbir Singh and the women empowerment schemes under Dogra rulers. The progressive thinking of Dogra rulers can be imagined from the statement of Maharaja Hari Singh when he said that his religion was justice,” Dr Jitendra recalled.
During the programme, the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences besides MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, emphasized that the unveiling of the statue of Maharaja Gulab Singh at Lakhanpur was a moment of pride for Dogras and was awaited for the last seventy years. He maintained that this ceremony had connected everyone as the people from every segment of the society had come here to witness this historical occasion.
“The next step of this government would be to unveil the same statue of Maharaja Gulab Singh in Pakistan occupied Kashmir,” Dr Jitendra stated.
The Minister listed various developments happened in Kathua post abrogation of Article 370 like revival of the Shahpur Kandi project stalled for many decades, North India’s first Biotech Park, Government Medical College, 200 bridges, Atal Setu, mega Quintal Seed Processing Plants and development of many National Highway projects connecting Kathua to various other districts and states.
On the demand of the people of Lakhanpur, Dr Jitendra said that Lakhanpur would be established as a big tourist destination being the gateway of Jammu and Kashmir with the development of Highway villages having all the basic amenities available to attract the potential tourists.
He also stressed that the population of this country consisted of 70 percent youth who were in need of unbiased representatives, transparent and progressive government which had been provided to them under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He maintained that the results of Uttar Pradesh elections sent a clear message to all that the people of this country believed in “Suvidha, Samman and Suraksha” provided to people under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.