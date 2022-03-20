Dr Jitendra unveils Maharaja Gulab Singh’s statue at Lakhanpur

Jammu: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday unveiled the statue of Maharaja Gulab Singh, the founder of the erstwhile state, at Lakhanpur and described it “as a historical day for the entire Jammu & Kashmir.”

While addressing the gathering on this occasion, Dr Jitendra said, “Post abrogation of Article 370, a new dawn of development has been set in J&K and one of the major developments is the unveiling of the statue of the founder of Jammu and Kashmir today which was long awaited.”