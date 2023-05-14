Dr Samoon visits ‘Carnival of Flavors’ at FCI-Jammu

Jammu: Principal Secretary Department of Skill Development Government of J&K Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, IAS Sunday visited Food Craft Institute (FCI) Nagrota and graced its event ‘Milap-The Carnival of Flavors’, organized by students of the Institute.

While interacting with the media, the chairman conveyed, “The students from FCI get jobs at local as well as national level in different sectors of the hotel industry.” Principal FCI informed that the Institute was providing quality training to the youth as per the hotel industry demands.

During the visit, Dr Samoon had an exhaustive tour of the complex and interacted with the faculty and students in various departments of the Institute like Food Production, Front Office, Food and Beverage Service.