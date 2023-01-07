Dr Sandhya Purecha Chair W20 India meets LG

Jammu: Dr Sandhya Purecha, Chair W20 India (Women-20), an official G20 engagement group focused on gender equity, met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan today.
Dr Purecha shared with the Lt Governor the vision and goals of W20 and efforts to mainstream gender considerations into G20 discussions and translate into the G20 Leaders’ Declaration as policies and commitments that foster gender equality and women’s economic empowerment.
The Lt Governor assured cooperation and support of the UT administration to the W20 in its endeavours towards women-led development and an equal and equitable society.
Meanwhile, Sunil Sharma, former minister today called on LG. The former Minister apprised the LG about the welfare issues of Rehbar-e-Khel and Rehbar-e-Janglat appointees, VDC SPOs, National Youth Corps and other issues of public importance. Later, a delegation of J&K Ex-Services League led by its President Lt Gen RK Sharma (Retd.) submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to the welfare of ex-Servicemen.
The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation that all their concerning issues and suggestions would be taken into consideration.