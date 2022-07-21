Draupadi Murmu as President of India is victory of marginalised: Rana

Jammu: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Thursday termed the victory of Draupadi Murmu in Presidential poll as the victory of marginalized.

According to a press note, he was addressing the people amid euphoric celebrations by cross section of people, predominantly Scheduled Tribe Gujjar and Bakerwal communities, on election of Draupadi Murmu as the first Adivasi women President of India. Rana described the day as historic.

“The pattern of voting by the electoral college, rising above the party politics speaks about the depth of political sagacity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the flag bearer of the BJP’s legacy of standing for poor, under-privileged, marginalised and women”, Rana said.