Draupadi Murmu as President of India is victory of marginalised: Rana

Jammu: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Thursday termed the victory of Draupadi Murmu in Presidential poll as the victory of marginalized.
According to a press note, he was addressing the people amid euphoric celebrations by cross section of people, predominantly Scheduled Tribe Gujjar and Bakerwal communities, on election of Draupadi Murmu as the first Adivasi women President of India. Rana described the day as historic.
“The pattern of voting by the electoral college, rising above the party politics speaks about the depth of political sagacity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the flag bearer of the BJP’s legacy of standing for poor, under-privileged, marginalised and women”, Rana said.
BJP leader added that the victory of Draupadi Murmu is a poser for the opposition that touched lowest depths during the presidential campaign, almost calling names and showing insensitivity to dignity of women and self-esteem of the marginalized especially the Adivasis, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe segments of the society.
“It is a turning point in India’s odyssey towards progress under the theme of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Priyas. The Prime Minister has demonstrated his commitment towards the underprivileged.
That the members of the opposition rejected the myopic and anti-Adivasi diktat of their respective parties while casting their votes for the new President as per their conscience holds promise for Indians thinking as nation first,” he said, adding that this has made the petty thinking leaders more uncomfortable.
Devender Rana said the victory of Draupadi Murmu reflects the increased presence of BJP at the grassroots level, especially the marginalised areas, hitherto unrepresented and neglected by the dynasts who exploited every section of Indians for over six decades. He said the victory also unfolds the reality of the BJP representing oppressed classes with a sincerity of purpose and their immense faith in the party leadership.
Rana said the proud residents of Jammu and Kashmir join the compatriots in celebrating the greatest event of Indian history.
However, he lamented that as the nation was reeling under the victory mood, the Congress workers indulged in violence and unruly protests in various parts of the country, apparently to celebrate the corruption.
“For a change, it would have been a pleasant breather if the opposition, particularly the Congress to celebrate the empowerment of women and marginalised segments in the form of victory of the first Advasi to the highest position in the country, “he said, adding that it had not to be given the feudalist mindset of the dynasts and anarchists of the Indian politics.