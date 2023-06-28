Drive to check quality of mutton, edible items launched in Jammu

Jammu: On the directions of Commissioner, JMC, Rahul Yadav, a joint team of Jammu Municipal Corporation and doctors deputed by Sheep Husbandry Department conducted market inspection to check the quality of mutton, chicken and other eatables being sold by the vendors ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Led by Municipal Veterinary Officer Dr. Sushil Kumar Sharma, the team conducted inspection drives in different areas of Jammu City to ensure the sale of wholesome, good-quality meat and meat byproducts to the consumers.

The surprise drives were conducted in Talab Tillo, Bohri, Muthi, Bantalab, Paloura, Janipur, Amphalla, CPO chowk, Narwal, Gandhi Nagar, Gangyal, Satwari etc.

During the drives, the team inspected mutton, chicken and fish shops and seized about 25 kg of substandard mutton and later disposed of it properly. A fine to the tune of Rs. 18,900 was also recovered from the sellers for selling unstamped, unhygienic and substandard meat.

Meat and chicken shop vendors were also instructed to keep separate bins to collect the daily waste generated on account of refused, inedible meat and chicken parts for proper disposal through JMC vehicles.

MVO, JMC also sensitized the “shopkeepers/vendors dealing with meat/chicken products to maintain hygienic conditions in and around their shops and adhere to the provisions of Food Safety Act, 2006, Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 and other directions and guidelines issued by the JMC from time to time so that good quality hygienic meat shall reach to the consumers.”