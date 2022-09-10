Driver arrested with poppy straw

Ramban: Banihal Police arrested a driver after they recovered 20 kg poppy straw from the vehicle he was driving towards Jammu Saturday afternoon.

The police source said during routine Naka checking on the Srinagar-Jammu highway a Jammu-bound oil tanker bearing registration no JK02CM- 4524 was intercepted and 20 kg poppy straw was recovered from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle identified as Ravinder Singh resident of Digiana Camp Jammu was arrested. He was booked under relevant sections of NDPS Act at Police Station Banihal.