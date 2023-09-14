Driver arrested with poppy straws at Ramsu

Ramban: Ramban Police foiled a narcotics smuggling bid at Ramsu and arrested a truck driver with two kilograms of poppy straw on Thursday.

Police sources said during a special naka checking onSrinagar-Jammu National Highway at Ramsu, a police team led by Head Constable Khaliq Hussain stopped a Jammu bound truck bearing registration number PB65X-9519 for checking. During checking two kgs of poppy straw was recovered from the truck.

Police said the driver identified as Gagandeep Singh resident of ward no 02 Shihan Patti Tehsil Budhlada District Mansa Punjab was arrested on the spot.

SDPO, Banihal, Ajay Jamwal confirmed the foiling of the narcotics smuggling bid and said the driver was booked vide FIR number 91 of 2023 under section 8/15 NDPS Act at Police Station Ramsu.

He said the arrest was made by the SHO, Police Station Ramsu Harjeet Singh under the supervision of SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma.