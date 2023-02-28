Driver electrocuted to death in Ramban

Ramban: A driver of a dumper (tipper) was electrocuted to death on the spot after his vehicle came in contact with an overhead power transmission line passing through the Sumber area of Ramban on Tuesday.
The incident happened near a railway construction site in Sumber. Police said that the dumper (JK02CS 703) came in contact with a live electric wire, resulting in the on spot death of the driver.
Police identified the deceased as Ajaib Singh, 28, son of Kaiser Singh of village Bajmasta, Ramban.
SHO Police Station Dhramkund, Manoj Kumar said the body of the deceased driver was shifted to the mortuary of District Hospital Ramban for postmortem and other legal formalities.