Drone consignment arms, ammunition seized in Samba village

Jammu: Police today claimed to have seized a drone consignment of arms and ammunition in the open fields in Samba foiled a major terror act in the district where the security has already been alerted and search operation was intensified in villages along the International Border.

A day after the joint search operation was conducted by the security forces; police received a reliable input around 6:15 AM about a suspicious packet in the fields at village Badali near Swankha Morh in Samba district.

Police said that accordingly, they sent police search teams to the spot and recovered a sealed yellow colour packet.

“A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) unit also reached there and they opened the sealed packet,” said the police.