Drone consignment arms, ammunition seized in Samba village

Jammu: Police today claimed to have seized a drone consignment of arms and ammunition in the open fields in Samba foiled a major terror act in the district where the security has already been alerted and search operation was intensified in villages along the International Border.
A day after the joint search operation was conducted by the security forces; police received a reliable input around 6:15 AM about a suspicious packet in the fields at village Badali near Swankha Morh in Samba district.
Police said that accordingly, they sent police search teams to the spot and recovered a sealed yellow colour packet.
“A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) unit also reached there and they opened the sealed packet,” said the police.
They said that they have recovered two pistols, 4 pistol magazines with 60 pistol rounds, cash Rs 5 lakhs Indian currency (in ten packets), one detonator, one IED plate, one wrist watch, two battery cells, wooden frame with thread and one white colour chemical bottle.
Following the recovery of the arms, ammunition, detonator and cash from the drone dropped consignment
Meanwhile, an alert was sounded in the villages (border) following the recovery of the consignment from the open fields.
With the timely information and coordination between police and public, police said that the attempt of anti-national elements has been timely foiled.
“The border villagers and police and other security agencies have been working in coordination with each other in the border belt of Jammu region and hence, anti-national elements will not be able to disrupt peace,” said a police officer.