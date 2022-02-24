‘Drone dropped 3 IEDs in R S Pura’

Jammu: Police and its Special Operations Group (SOG) Thursday recovered three boxes of arms, ammunition including three IEDs dropped through a drone near Treva village of Arnia, R S Pura of Jammu district, Police said.
The recovery was made during a search operation launched after the Border Security Force (BSF) fired 10 to 20 rounds aiming at a drone sighted near R S Pura in the Arnia sector.
A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement said, “Based on input regarding drone activity and dropping of arms and ammunition by Pakistan-based LeT or TRF at the behest of Pakistani agency ISI in R S Pura, Arnia area, a special search operation was launched by SOG and Police in Arnia area of R S Pura.”
Before this, the BSF spokesperson said, “Drone movement was observed near R S Pura, Arnia sectors of the International Border. The drone returned after the BSF fired 10 to 20 rounds.”
Police said that during the search operation, three boxes of arms and ammunition which were dropped through a drone during night hours were recovered by the search party from Treva village of Arnia, R S Pura.
“The arms, ammunition, and explosives recovered during search operation included three detonators, three remote controlled IEDs, three explosive bottles, a bundle of Cordtex wire, two IED timers, a pistol, two magazines, six grenades, and 70 rounds,” Police said. “Dropping off this huge arms and explosive depicts a major plan of the Pakistan-based outfit LeT or TRF. With the recovery of this huge consignment of arms and explosive, a major plot has been averted by the alert J&K Police.”
It said that a case FIR No 12/2022 has been registered at Police Station Arnia and further investigation in the instant case is going on,” the Police said.