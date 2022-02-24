‘Drone dropped 3 IEDs in R S Pura’

Jammu: Police and its Special Operations Group (SOG) Thursday recovered three boxes of arms, ammunition including three IEDs dropped through a drone near Treva village of Arnia, R S Pura of Jammu district, Police said.

The recovery was made during a search operation launched after the Border Security Force (BSF) fired 10 to 20 rounds aiming at a drone sighted near R S Pura in the Arnia sector.